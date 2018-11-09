B.C. remembers: Watch the 2018 Remembrance Day Ceremony live in Vancouver

Global B.C. will be joining thousands of British Columbians to honour the sacrifices of our veterans this Remembrance Day with a special live broadcast of ceremonies from Victory Square in Vancouver.

Join Chris Gailus for live coverage of the ceremony, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and wrapping up at 11:30 a.m. with the parade march-off.

The ceremony will be livestreamed above and on the Facebook pages for Global B.C., CKNW and Global Okanagan.

Portions will also be carried live on CKNW.

Global National anchor Dawna Friesen will also host Canada Remembers, a live, commercial-free network news special airing on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. PT.

Friesen will be joined in Ottawa by special guest Dean Oliver, military historian and director of research at the Canadian Museum of History, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

On Sunday evening, Friesen will anchor Global National (5:30 p.m. PT) from Ottawa with chief political correspondent David Akin and Ottawa bureau chief Mercedes Stephenson live from the National War Memorial, while correspondent Mike Armstrong reports from Belgium.

Global News will once again pause for two minutes at 11 a.m. PT Sunday out of respect for the generations of men and women who have proudly served and continue to serve Canada. As a modern-day way to mark the solemn occasion, this pause includes our social media platforms, which will also go silent at both 11 a.m. PT and 11 a.m. ET in solidarity with ceremonies taking place in Ottawa.