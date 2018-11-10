Man arrested after allegedly stealing and crashing woman’s vehicle in Yarmouth

A 24-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly stole a woman’s vehicle, then crashed it twice.

Nova Scotia RCMP say just before noon on Friday, a 67-year-old woman was getting into her vehicle in the parking lot of a grocery store in Yarmouth.

Police say a man approached the woman, pulled her out of her vehicle, threw her to the ground, took her purse and cellphone, and then sped off. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

While trying to leave the parking lot, police say the suspect struck another vehicle on Starrs Road, then fled.

Police say he continued on through Highway 3 towards Arcadia, and nearly struck a worker at a road construction site.

After continuing towards Tusket, the suspect was then involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 308. Witnesses told officers that they saw the suspect running into the woods.

The man surrendered to police a short time later and was arrested. Police say he was showing signs of drug impairment, but he refused a test.

Gary Junior Wamboldt, 24, of Upper Lahave, N.S., faces the following charges:

Robbery with violence

Theft of a motor vehicle

Drug-impaired driving

Fail to comply with a drug recognition expert demand

Fail to remain at the scene of a collision

Three counts of breach of conditions

Two counts of dangerous driving

Wamboldt remains in custody and is scheduled to attend Yarmouth provincial court on Tuesday.