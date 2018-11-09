Crime
Halifax man charged with assault after ER staff threatened with knife

A Halifax man is facing charges after causing a disturbance in the emergency room of the QEII hospital last night.

A Halifax man is facing assault and threats charges after a disturbance at the QEII emergency room Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the hospital at 1799 Robie St. shortly after 7 p.m.

A man armed with a knife had allegedly threatened hospital staff after he was asked to leave because he was causing a disturbance in the waiting room.

Officers arrested a suspect without incident near Trollope and Rainnie Streets a short time later.

Khaled Samara, 56, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Friday to face charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of uttering threats and causing a disturbance.

