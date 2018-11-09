Florida photos show uncounted mail-in ballots at Miami-area distribution centre: reports

Photos published by a Florida newspaper show numerous boxes containing uncounted mail-in ballots at a distribution centre in Opa-locka, Miami-Dade County, reports said Friday.

The Miami New Times quoted unnamed sources saying hundreds of ballots could still be inside that centre, uncounted after the midterm elections that happened on Tuesday.

They spoke as activists held a demonstration outside both the distribution centre and the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in an effort to raise awareness about the ballots.

Elections Department spokesperson Suzy Trutie told the newspaper that the department knew about those ballots but didn’t have more to say about them.

She told the New Times any ballots that hadn’t been delivered to the Miami-Dade County Elections Department before 7 p.m. Tuesday couldn’t be counted.

We heard reports there are ballots at the Royal Palm Processing Center in 5500 NW 142nd St, Opa-locka, FL 33054. When we inquired we were turned away. We need our elections to be free, accountable and transparent. We need to #CountEveryVote. #ProtectOurVotes pic.twitter.com/zByaHhRpAD — Tomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) November 9, 2018

Meanwhile, the United States Postal Service (USPS) told the Miami Herald that it is investigating the ballots to ensure that all were “handled in accordance to USPS standards.”

Spokesperson Debra Fetterly said the postal service doesn’t have any information to suggest the ballots were handled improperly before being delivered to election officials.

Frederica Wilson, House representative for the district that includes Opa-locka, said she was informed by the USPS that the ballots were postmarked after election day and therefore couldn’t be counted.

The mail facility in Opa-locka also faced an evacuation in October after pipe bombs passed through the distribution centre.

Cesar Sayoc has been charged in connection with a series of pipe bombs mailed to critics of U.S. President Donald Trump, including former president Barack Obama, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and other Democratic party members.

The photos were published as election results have come under question in the state, where Gov. Rick Scott has ordered an investigation of election offices in Broward and Palm Beach counties, areas that usually elect Democrats.

Officials there were accused of failing to make results official, as they allegedly looked for ballots that could help secure the outcomes they wanted.

Scott, who was just elected senator over veteran Bill Nelson, also filed a lawsuit ordering the supervisor of elections in Broward County to produce records showing how ballots were collected and counted.

Scott’s victory, however, could be sent to a recount, as could Ron DeSantis’ victory over Andrew Gillum in the race for governor.

—With files from the Associated Press