Rustic cranberry herb ‘pesto’

This simple pesto can be made with ingredients you probably already have in the fridge and pantry and helps brighten up all kinds of classic fall dishes such as stews, roast meat and potatoes, meatloaf and more.

1 cup dried B.C. cranberries, roughly chopped

1 cup roasted, unsalted sunflower seeds, roughly chopped

3/4 cup finely chopped fresh dill

3/5 cup finely chopped fresh parsley leaves

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon canola oil

salt (to taste)

Place all ingredients in a medium bowl and stir to combine.

Cover and keep refrigerated if not using in the next few hours. Will keep in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Yields 3 cups

Total prep time – 5 minutes