Lower Sackville NSLC closed after attempted shoplifting incident

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation location in Lower Sackville was forced to close Thursday night following an attempted shoplifting incident, according to people who witnessed the incident.

Multiple people have said that an attempted robbery happened at the Lower Sackville NSLC cannabis location. Store is closed. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/RytnfNRpdz — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) November 8, 2018

NSLC spokesperson Beverley Ware confirmed that the location closed for the evening due to “an incident in the beverage alcohol section of the store.”

Ware did not provide details on the incident, but multiple witnesses told Global News that an attempted robbery occurred.

NSLC head office staff say this incident had nothing to do with cannabis. Described as a shoplifting incident. pic.twitter.com/vIi6ZOUsmn — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) November 9, 2018

The NSLC location in Lower Sackville also sells cannabis, but Ware said that section of the store was not involved in this incident.

The NSLC added that all employees are safe.

Police have not yet responded to our request for comment.

With files from Alexa MacLean.