Lower Sackville NSLC closed after attempted shoplifting incident
The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation location in Lower Sackville was forced to close Thursday night following an attempted shoplifting incident, according to people who witnessed the incident.
NSLC spokesperson Beverley Ware confirmed that the location closed for the evening due to “an incident in the beverage alcohol section of the store.”
Ware did not provide details on the incident, but multiple witnesses told Global News that an attempted robbery occurred.
READ MORE: Here is what the NSLC’s secure cannabis website looks like
The NSLC location in Lower Sackville also sells cannabis, but Ware said that section of the store was not involved in this incident.
The NSLC added that all employees are safe.
Police have not yet responded to our request for comment.
With files from Alexa MacLean.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.