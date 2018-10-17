Here is what the NSLC’s secure cannabis website looks like

Buying pot online in Nova Scotia comes with an extra step.
Nova Scotian adults who want to buy pot online must first visit the province’s government-owned liquor stores in person to prove their age. Only then will they receive an access code that allows them to use the province’s retail website.
Global News has jumped through the hoops and here’s what the province has “hidden” behind their secure website.
MORE: For the launch of our weekly newsletter Cannabis IQ, we’re giving away $100 Visa gift cards. Click here to find out more
The NSLC has developed a slick website that offers Nova Scotians the ability to explore what type of experience they’d like to have with cannabis.
“Although there are some rules of thumb, ultimately, cannabis affects everyone differently,” the website said.
A five-step quiz is available for customers. It’ll eventually recommend — depending on what the customer has entered — one of four “experience profiles.”
READ MORE: Cannabis is now legal, here’s everything you need to know before you light up in Nova Scotia
You’re then able to search the website’s cannabis products by profile, cannabis type, the type of product and the flavour.
Nova Scotians will be able to purchase cannabis through the website as a guest or by creating an account — which will require the customer to provide an email address, a mailing address, and a password, and also agree to the NSLC’s terms and conditions.
Creating an account will allow customers to check their order history, the NSLC added.
All of the online sales data will be stored on the NSLC’s database, which is located in Canada.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.