October 17, 2018
Here is what the NSLC’s secure cannabis website looks like

Nova Scotia is requiring anyone interested in purchasing cannabis online to obtain one of these access code cards.

Buying pot online in Nova Scotia comes with an extra step.

Nova Scotian adults who want to buy pot online must first visit the province’s government-owned liquor stores in person to prove their age. Only then will they receive an access code that allows them to use the province’s retail website.

Global News has jumped through the hoops and here’s what the province has “hidden” behind their secure website.

A photo of the NSLC Cannabis website after a customer enters their online access card.

The NSLC has developed a slick website that offers Nova Scotians the ability to explore what type of experience they’d like to have with cannabis.

“Although there are some rules of thumb, ultimately, cannabis affects everyone differently,” the website said.

A five-step quiz is available for customers. It’ll eventually recommend — depending on what the customer has entered — one of four “experience profiles.”

  • Relax — Coded with a green coloured logo, these products predominantly feature Indica products that offer relaxing and calming experiences that are generally more focused in the body than the mind
  • Unwind — Coded with an orange-coloured logo, these products predominantly feature Indica-leaning hybrids that offering a soothing effect on the mind and body
  • Centre — Coded with a pink-coloured logo, these products are mostly Sativa-leaning hybrids that provide a balanced experience, affecting both the body and mind
  • Enhance — Coded with a purple-coloured logo, these Sativa-dominant products offer livelier experiences focused more in the mind than the body, with “effects that can invigorate the senses.”

You’re then able to search the website’s cannabis products by profile, cannabis type, the type of product and the flavour.

Nova Scotians will be able to purchase cannabis through the website as a guest or by creating an account — which will require the customer to provide an email address, a mailing address, and a password, and also agree to the NSLC’s terms and conditions.

A screenshot of Nova Scotia’s cannabis retail website

Creating an account will allow customers to check their order history, the NSLC added.

All of the online sales data will be stored on the NSLC’s database, which is located in Canada.

