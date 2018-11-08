Airdrie RCMP seek ‘vehicle of interest’ in bizarre vandalism case

Airdrie RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a “vehicle of interest” that may be connected to a bizarre case of vandalism last month.

Police said sometime during the morning of Oct. 8, the home of Michelle Hamm and Al Hlusiak was “extensively vandalized” with black spray paint.

Video from the scene showed a single-family home and two vehicles in the driveway covered in black spray paint. The tires on the vehicles also appeared to have been slashed.

“This act of mischief caused thousands of dollars of damage,” police said in a news release Thursday.

“Someone sat here for a significant period of time and damaged everything,” Al Hlusiak told Global News in October. “There [are] no traces in the snow; they knew what they were doing. They came here and spent time doing what they did.”

Why the house was targetted remains a mystery, Michelle Hamm said.

“This is exaggerated … for someone to spend so much time. Are they going to come back? Did we do something?” Hamm asked. “We are a small family that keeps to ourselves. It was absolutely targeted, we just don’t know why.”

CCTV screen grabs released by police appear to show a white, four-door sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers http://www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

— With files from Jill Croteau