Crime
November 8, 2018 1:30 pm
Updated: November 8, 2018 1:38 pm

Airdrie RCMP seek ‘vehicle of interest’ in bizarre vandalism case

By Online journalist  Global News

Mon, Oct 8: An incredible amount of damage to an Airdrie home has RCMP investigating. The couple living there said they woke up to the vandalism on Thanksgiving morning and are in disbelief as to why they were targeted. Jill Croteau reports.

Airdrie RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a “vehicle of interest” that may be connected to a bizarre case of vandalism last month.

Police said sometime during the morning of Oct. 8, the home of Michelle Hamm and Al Hlusiak was “extensively vandalized” with black spray paint.

Video from the scene showed a single-family home and two vehicles in the driveway covered in black spray paint.  The tires on the vehicles also appeared to have been slashed.

“This act of mischief caused thousands of dollars of damage,” police said in a news release Thursday.

A home in Airdrie was hit by vandals on Thanksgiving weekend.

Jill Croteau / Global News

“Someone sat here for a significant period of time and damaged everything,” Al Hlusiak told Global News in October. “There [are] no traces in the snow; they knew what they were doing. They came here and spent time doing what they did.”

Why the house was targetted remains a mystery, Michelle Hamm said.

“This is exaggerated … for someone to spend so much time. Are they going to come back? Did we do something?” Hamm asked. “We are a small family that keeps to ourselves. It was absolutely targeted, we just don’t know why.”

RCMP are looking to identify a vehicle that said might be connected with a vandalism investigation in Airdrie, Alta.

RCMP/Hand-out photo

RCMP are looking to identify this vehicle that may be connected to vandalism case in Airdrie, Alta.

RCMP/Hand-out photo

CCTV screen grabs released by police appear to show a white, four-door sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers http://www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

— With files from Jill Croteau

