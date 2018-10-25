Crime
October 25, 2018 12:41 pm

Students safe, suspect in custody after ‘disturbance’ at Airdrie school

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

One person is in custody after what police describe as a disturbance at an Airdrie middle school.

Kirby Bourne/630 CHED/File
A A

Few details are available from police, but Airdrie RCMP say everyone is safe after a disturbance at Muriel Clayton Middle School on Thursday morning.

According to police, a man went into the school at around 9 a.m. and yelled at a student. Shortly after, he reportedly ran from the school property.

Staff implemented a “hold and secure” and called police.

Police were quickly able to identify the suspect and take him into custody.

A police spokesperson said no further details were available at this time, but said an update would be released to media after investigators had more information. She couldn’t say exactly when that update would be released.

