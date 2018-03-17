Boy, 14, charged with arson in January fire at Airdrie rec centre

RCMP have confirmed they have laid charges in a case that goes back to the end of January.

On Jan. 23, 2018, crews were called to the Genesis Place building on East Lake Boulevard in Airdrie after a fire was reported.

After investigating, crews determined a fire was intentionally set in a waste bin inside the northeast corner of the recreational centre.

According to a news release Saturday, RCMP said they have arrested a 14-year-old boy from Airdrie and charged him with arson. His identity is protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said they were able to gather evidence from security video in the building.

“Having access to high-quality video surveillance was a big help in solving this crime,” Const. Dan Martin said.

Officials estimate the cost of damage from the fire to be around $29,000.