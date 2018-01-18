Recognize these? Airdrie RCMP looking to return sentimental stolen possessions

They may not be worth much money, but could very well be priceless to their rightful owners.

Alberta RCMP members are trying to reunite some unique items they seized from an Airdrie home in mid-December with the owners.

“Within that residence, numerous stolen items were located: electronics, purses, jewelry and such,” Airdrie RCMP Const. Daniel Martin said. “We came across about three or four pieces we believed to be of sentimental value that would probably mean a lot to somebody.”

RCMP are trying to find the owner of the below antique military trunk with the name E.R. Hall on it.

Members also seized a three-dimensional picture depicting The Last Supper.

They also located an old photo album with pictures between 80 to 100 years old. RCMP believe they belong to descendants of the Anderson family.

Members also located a 25th anniversary plate belonging to Annelei and Karl Heinz.

“We’ve been able to return almost half of the belongings,” Const. Martin said. “Our goal is to return everything, asking anyone who knows who these items belong to, to contact Airdrie RCMP.”

If you recognize any of these items, you are asked to contact Const. Marrla Boxall of the Airdrie RCMP at marrla.boxall@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.