‘It’s terrifying’: Airdrie couple scared after home targeted by vandals, tires slashed

An Airdrie couple was in disbelief after waking up Thanksgiving Day to discover they were targeted by vandals. Nearly their entire home was sprayed with black paint.

Michelle Hamm and Al Hlusiak have lived in the suburban house with their young daughter for over a year and said they have no idea why their property was singled out.

“Why us? Is something further going to happen?”

“This is exaggerated…for someone to spend so much time. Are they going to come back? Did we do something?” Hamm asked.

“We are a small family that keeps to ourselves. It was absolutely targeted, we just don’t know why.”

“Especially with a little girl, you wonder and you worry,” Hlusiak said. “It’s time to get a camera system at our house.”

The damage was extensive. The criminals also spray-painted the two cars parked out front and slashed the tires.

“It’s a mystery,” Hlusiak said. “That’s the worst part–not having an answer.”

“All eight tires are slashed and the vehicles are keyed,” Hamm said. “Our dog barks at everything. It’s terrifying.”

The couple said it happened between the time they went to sleep on Sunday night and woke up early Monday morning. Neither they nor the neighbours heard a thing.

“Someone sat here for a significant period of time and damaged everything,” Hlusiak said. “There’s no traces in the snow; they knew what they were doing. They came here and spent time doing what they did.”

Airdrie RCMP are investigating and told Global News Monday afternoon they were looking for suspects.