Body of missing Airdrie man found in Montana

By Staff The Associated Press
Cameron Collin

Cameron Collin

Family Supplied
A 37-year-old Canadian man missing since early October has been found dead in Montana.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Cameron Collin was found about 9:30 a.m. Saturday in a creek south of Billings.

READ MORE: Family hires private investigator, offers $10K reward amid search for Airdrie man missing in Montana

Collin had been in Montana for a wedding when he disappeared sometime on the night of Oct. 4.

A Sheriff’s Office press release on Saturday said there has been no indication of foul play during its ongoing investigation.

An autopsy will be done Monday to determine the cause of death.

