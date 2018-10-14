Family offers $5K reward for info on Airdrie man missing in Montana

The family of an Airdrie man missing in Montana is offering a $5,000 reward for information that could help end the search.

Cameron Collin, 37, was last seen on Oct. 4 attending a bachelor party for one of his friends in Billings, Mont.

“We’re really hoping that with the reward, that’ll give somebody incentive to give us some information as to his possible whereabouts,” said Julia Collin, his sister, on Sunday.

Ten days after Cameron was last seen, his sister and father are still in Billings searching for him.

“We’re getting scared now, at this point, and worried,” she said. “I have a very frantic mother at home that we’re trying to reassure. We’re just trying to remain strong and keep looking.”

They’ve contacted people on a nearby reservation as well as the local neighbourhood watch, with a man offering his drone to help their search efforts.

“It’s really helpful that all these people are starting to notice and they’re coming forward with their assistance,” Julia said. “My dad and I can only do so much and we are trying our best. I’ve been crawling through hills and valleys and under trees and bushes calling out my brother’s name hoping he will answer me,” she said, her voice starting to break.

“I really love my brother and I really want to find him,” she added.

“Our minds are going a little bit crazy imagining the possibilities of what could’ve happened.”

At the stag party on Oct. 4, the group decided to go to a bar, leaving Cameron behind because he was too drunk, Julia told Global News on Oct. 10. When the group came back a short time later, Cameron was gone. He never made it to his friend’s wedding the following day.

In the next couple of days, Julia said cadaver dogs will be on scene.

“I’m just really scared what we will find,” she said. “We’re just wanting to rule out any options.”

Julia said he’s hard to miss: a charismatic 6-foot-5 man in cowboy boots.

“Somebody had to have seen him or seen something,” she said before advising people with tips to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office.