‘He is alive, he is well’: police say missing Innisfil man has been found

Police have located 75-year-old Kenneth Armstrong, who had been missing from the Alcona area for more than 24 hours.

“He is alive, he is well, and again we want to thank the public and the media, and particularly our policing partners,” South Simcoe Police Chief Andrew Fletcher said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

According to Fletcher, Armstrong was located in a wooded area on 25th Sideroad and 9th Line just before 11 a.m.

Police say the overwhelming community support was an instrumental tool in Armstrong’s discovery. According to Fletcher, it was a member of the public who initially discovered Armstrong curled up in the bush, and who contacted police for assistance.

According to Fletcher, police attended the scene, where Armstrong was treated by paramedics before being sent to a local hospital as a precaution.

Fletcher said Armstrong was found in good health. However, he has been taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia and diabetes-related complications.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police seek public assistance locating missing Alcona man

According to Fletcher, it was the collaborative “borderless policing” which helped them to locate Armstrong in a timely manner. “This is a great example of how collaborative partnerships result in a successful conclusion.”

“South Simcoe Police would like to thank all of our policing partners, the Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue, our media partners and the citizens who assisted by searching their properties for Ken.”

Fletcher said police have spoken to Armstrong’s family about registering him on the vulnerable people’s list. The list is designed to help police shorten the search time for missing persons who are vulnerable or who may have a history of wandering.

He said in this case, Armstrong’s family being present and providing them with updated photos and information was imperative in their search. “We are very thankful, this is a good outcome for the family.”

Armstrong’s children say they are “ecstatic and relieved,” that the ordeal is over.

He has been found! Thank you for all of the positive thoughts and hard work from volunteers, search and rescue and first responders, especially the South Simcoe Police and it’s partners. It’s a great day! — Kenneth Armstrong (@kenarmstrong) May 9, 2018

At the news conference, Armstrong’s son, Kenneth, said he has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support the family has received from first responders and the community.

“Just walking around and seeing the first responders, walking around and being stopped by members of the public who would ask ‘have you seen this man,’ not realizing I’m his son … it has been truly beyond our wildest expectations,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong’s children say they will be visiting their father in hospital while he recovers.