Hamilton grandmother of nine celebrating lottery win

A Hamilton grandmother of nine is going to have a lot more fun with her grandkids after a recent lottery win.

Angelina Citrigno won $227,446.10 in the Oct. 5 LOTTO MAX draw.

The 62-year-old retiree purchased her ticket while grocery shopping at Fortino’s on Mall Road, and says “it will be a very nice Christmas.”