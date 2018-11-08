Canada
November 8, 2018 11:30 am

Hamilton grandmother of nine celebrating lottery win

By Reporter  900 CHML

Angelina Citrigno won $227,446.10 in the October 5, 2018 LOTTO MAX draw.

A Hamilton grandmother of nine is going to have a lot more fun with her grandkids after a recent lottery win.

Angelina Citrigno won $227,446.10 in the Oct. 5 LOTTO MAX draw.

The 62-year-old retiree purchased her ticket while grocery shopping at Fortino’s on Mall Road, and says “it will be a very nice Christmas.”

 

