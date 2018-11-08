Hamilton grandmother of nine celebrating lottery win
A Hamilton grandmother of nine is going to have a lot more fun with her grandkids after a recent lottery win.
Angelina Citrigno won $227,446.10 in the Oct. 5 LOTTO MAX draw.
The 62-year-old retiree purchased her ticket while grocery shopping at Fortino’s on Mall Road, and says “it will be a very nice Christmas.”
