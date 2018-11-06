Canada
November 6, 2018 11:03 am

Hamilton grandfather among recent lottery winners

By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton grandfather wins Poker Lotto (All In) jackpot on Oct 30.

A couple of Hamilton residents are celebrating recent lottery wins.

Dina Pacifici won a $250,000 top prize with Instant 24 Days To Celebrate, which was purchased at Tops Discount Foods on Upper Ottawa Street.

Meanwhile, Allan Oliver won the Poker Lotto All In jackpot worth over $118,000 on Oct. 30, as well as another $5,000 on the instant portion of the ticket.

The 64-year-old robotics operator is a father of two and grandfather of three who plans on taking a trip and making some investments with his winnings.

His winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on King Street.

