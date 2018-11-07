Man suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Scarborough

Toronto paramedics say a man in his 50s has serious injuries after being struck by a car in Scarborough on Wednesday evening.

Authorities said they received a call just before 7 p.m. for reports that a man was struck by a vehicle in the area of Middlefield Road and Arbor Low Gate.

Paramedics have transported the man to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

The driver remained on scene.

There are some road closures in the area.