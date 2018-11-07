Traffic
November 7, 2018

Vehicle heavily damaged following collision with cow in Norfolk County

Provincial police in Norfolk County say a vehicle was badly damaged, but a cow and the driver weren't injured following a collision.

Police say they were called to the area of Thompson Road in Townsend, around 7 p.m. Saturday, after receiving reports of a collision involving an animal.

According to police, a vehicle was travelling on Thompson Road between Cockshutt Road and McLaren Road when it collided with a cow standing on the road.

Police say the vehicle was heavily damaged following the collision, but the driver and the cow managed to scrape through without suffering injuries.

Police added the cow has since been returned back to its rightful owner.

