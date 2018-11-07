Ingersoll man dies following multi-vehicle crash in Norfolk County

A 40-year-old Ingersoll man has died following a chain-reaction crash last month in Norfolk County that sent 10 people to hospital.

The collisions happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 25 at Highway 24 and Norfolk County Road 19 East.

Investigators say a pickup truck was travelling southbound on Highway 24 and was preparing to turn eastbound onto Norfolk County Road 19 East when it was rear-ended, causing a collision involving five vehicles.

Ten people were sent to hospital, including a passenger in a pickup truck who suffered serious life-threatening injuries. He was air-lifted to a Hamilton area hospital, but passed away on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Kevin Coutts, 40, of Ingersoll.

Police provided no further updates on the other individuals sent to hospital.

Norfolk OPP say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.