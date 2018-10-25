Ten people taken to hospital in multi-vehicle crash: Norfolk OPP

Provincial police say ten people have been sent to hospital, one of them life-threatening injuries, after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Norfolk County.

Cst. Ed Sanchuk says the “devastating” collision happened at the intersection of Highway 24 and Norfolk County Road 19.

He says five vehicles were involved in the crash, and a periscope video from the scene shows two heavily damaged trucks, a crumpled car, and a flatbed vehicle with a load of pipe in a ditch.

10 people sent to hospital. #NorfolkOPP investigating collision at Hwy 24 & Norfolk County Rd 19 East. https://t.co/J2fqiysfvG — OPP West (@OPP_WR) October 25, 2018

“It appears someone was travelling southbound preparing to turn onto Norfolk County Road 19 East. When they were rear ended, it caused a chain reaction,” said Sanchuk.

Highway 24 between Windham Road and Norfolk Country Road 19 East is closed for an investigation.

More information to come.