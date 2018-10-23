Norfolk OPP say Good Samaritan moved dead kittens from side of roadway to shoebox

Less than a week after reaching out to the public in hopes of finding answers after two dead kittens were found in a shoebox near a bus stop, police are sharing an uplifting update.

Last Friday, police reported that they were contacted after two dead kittens that appeared to have head trauma were found in a shoebox near a school bus stop on St. John’s Road West in Charlotteville on Thursday morning.

Norfolk County OPP say the person who put them in the shoebox contacted them just before 4 p.m. on Saturday. According to police, the kittens had been run over by a motor vehicle.

The Good Samaritan saw the kittens, decided to stop and remove them from the roadway and put them in a shoebox. Police say the unidentified person was not aware that the box was left in a school bus stop area.