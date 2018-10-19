Pair of dead kittens with head trauma found in shoebox: Norfolk County OPP

Norfolk County OPP are asking anyone with information about the deaths of two young kittens to come forward.

Police were contacted late Thursday morning after a concerned resident found a shoebox near a school bus stop on on St. John’s Road West in front of their residence in Charlotteville.

READ MORE: London Police charge one man after animal cruelty investigation

Inside the plain white box were two dead black and grey kittens, believed to be roughly two months old.

According to police, the kittens “appeared to have suffered head injuries by an unknown object.”

WATCH: CEO of Edmonton Humane Society resigns in wake of cat neglect incident at shelter

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), which accepts anonymous tips.