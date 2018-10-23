Deceased identified in fatal Norfolk County fatal motorcycle collision

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the motorcyclist who passed away Monday following a collision with a vehicle in Norfolk County.

OPP say they were called to Norfolk County Highway 24 and St. John’s Road East shortly before 6:45 Monday morning, where they found a man with serious life-threatening injuries.

Chris Seitz, 54, of Norfolk County was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say a 22-year-old from Madoc, Ont. was driving a black vehicle south on Highway 24 and was about to turn east onto St. Johns Road, when a northbound motorcycle collided with the back of the vehicle.

Police say they have since charged the 22-year-old with failure to afford reasonable opportunity to avoid collision.

He is scheduled to appear on the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe at a later date.