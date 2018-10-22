Motorcyclist, 54, dead after collision with vehicle in Norfolk County: OPP

A motorcyclist is dead after crashing with a vehicle at a rural intersection in Norfolk County.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to Norfolk County Highway 24 and St. John’s Road East shortly before 6:45 Monday morning, where they found a man with serious life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist from London dead following single-vehicle collision: OPP

The 54-year-old Norfolk County man was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say a 22-year-old from Madoc, Ont., was driving a black vehicle south on Highway 24 and was about to turn east onto St. Johns Road, when a northbound motorcycle collided into the back of the vehicle.

Police say the identity of the motorcyclist isn’t being released until his next of kin are notified.

Norfolk County Highway 24 East is closed between Lynn Valley Road and Highway 6.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk expects the closure will last a “significant period of time,” as the scene is examined by technical collision investigators.

READ MORE: Family remembers 7-year-old Nairn Rd. crash victim for ‘infinite reservoir of smiles and laughs’

“While we were on scene, we actually had a person drive through the road-closed barricades, smashing into the barricades, and causing significant amount of damage to the vehicle,” said Sanchuk.

A 77-year-old man has been charged with careless driving.

He and the 22-year-old involved in the motorcycle crash were not injured.

WATCH: Dash cam video shows early-morning collision between car, motorcycle