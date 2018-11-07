Marc Dos Santos named new head coach of Vancouver Whitecaps

The Vancouver Whitecaps have named Canadian Marc Dos Santos as their new head coach.

The 41-year-old is replacing Carl Robinson who was fired late last season.

Dos Santos joins the Whitecaps from Los Angeles FC, where he was an assistant coach under Bob Bradley.

READ MORE: Vancouver Whitecaps fire head coach Carl Robinson

He is a two-time winner of the North American Soccer League Coach of the Year and made three consecutive appearances in the league championship, winning the 2017 Soccer Bowl Championship with the San Francisco Deltas.

Dos Santos has agreed to a three-year contract through 2021.

“We are excited to welcome Marc Dos Santos to our club,” Whitecaps president Bob Lenarduzzi said in a release. “It’s not often that you find a coach who seeks out the unique learning opportunities and challenges that Marc has accumulated around the world. We believe having Marc now in place as head coach, combined with the additional resources we are putting into our scouting and recruitment department, will set up the club for consistent success.”