Vancouver Whitecaps fire head coach Carl Robinson

The Vancouver Whitecaps have fired head coach Carl Robinson, assistant coach Martyn Pert, and goalkeeper coach Stewart Kerr.

Academy technical director Craig Dalrymple will be acting head coach for the final five games of the season.

In a statement, the team says a comprehensive search for the next head coach will begin immediately.

“We have a lot of respect and appreciation for Carl and his team, and are thankful for the contributions they have made to this club. A lot of thought and consideration has gone into this decision, which was made with the best interests of the club moving forward,” said Bob Lenarduzzi, Whitecaps FC president, in a release.

“With five games left, we remain focused on our opportunity to make the playoffs. As we look to 2019 and beyond, we are committed to being a championship contender and a global search for a coach to lead this vision will start today.”

The Whitecaps are currently four points out of the final playoff spot in the MLS West Division.

Robinson was appointed Whitecaps FC head coach in December 2013, following two seasons as an assistant coach. During his time at the helm, Robinson recorded an MLS regular season record of 64-59-42 and 78-71-50 across all competitions. Robinson guided Vancouver to three playoff appearances, including two Western Conference semifinals, the 2015 Canadian Championship, and a semifinal appearance in the 2016-17 CONCACAF Champions League.

