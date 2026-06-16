Winnipeg Sea Bears release guard Armani Chaney

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The Winnipeg Sea Bears opened up a roster spot by releasing a bench player ahead of Thursday’s first place showdown.

The Sea Bears announced on Tuesday they’ve parted ways with guard Armani Chaney.

The 29-year-old appeared in all 10 games so far this season and was second on the team in assists with 43. He only started one game this year but was still fourth on the club in points after averaging 9.2 points per game.

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The Sea Bears are currently stacked at the guard position, and the release opens up a spot for former NBAer and the three-time CEBL player of the year, guard Xavier Moon.

Winnipeg signed Moon back in December and he’s expected to join them in the near future after the end of his season in Russia.

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The Sea Bears sit just one game out of top spot in the Western Conference and host the conference-leading Vancouver Bandits on Thursday at the Canada Life Centre.