Edmonton Oilers
November 6, 2018 10:25 pm

Lightning scorch Edmonton Oilers 5-2

By Radio Host  630CHED

WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

A A

The Edmonton Oilers lost their second game in a row, falling 5-2 Thursday night to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Lightning forward Steven Stamkos ripped a shot over the glove of Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen before the game was five minutes old to put the Lightning in front.

Oilers forward Ty Rattie had a great chance to tie it up a few minutes later. He was set up by Connor McDavid and had most of the net to shoot at, but Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy dove across and the puck went off his mask and deflected out of play.

Story continues below

Lightning forward Brayden Point poked in a loose puck in the final minute of the period to make it 2-0 Tampa Bay.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers fall behind early and lose in Washington

With the teams playing four-on-four in the second, the Oilers’ Ryan Strome wristed a shot just inside the post for his first of the season. Tampa Bay forward Yanni Gourde came back for the Lightning just 47 seconds later, then Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov fired a shot top shelf with 1:01 to go in the frame.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers down Detroit for 5th straight road win

The Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl converted a pass from Rattie for a power play goal 40 seconds into the third. Kucherov added his second of the night on a man advantage with 11:37 to go.

The Oilers (8-6-1) will visit the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
Hockey
Mikko Koskinen
National Hockey League
NHL
Ryan Strome
Sports
Steven Stamkos
Tampa Bay Lightning

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News