Lightning scorch Edmonton Oilers 5-2

The Edmonton Oilers lost their second game in a row, falling 5-2 Thursday night to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Lightning forward Steven Stamkos ripped a shot over the glove of Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen before the game was five minutes old to put the Lightning in front.

Oilers forward Ty Rattie had a great chance to tie it up a few minutes later. He was set up by Connor McDavid and had most of the net to shoot at, but Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy dove across and the puck went off his mask and deflected out of play.

Lightning forward Brayden Point poked in a loose puck in the final minute of the period to make it 2-0 Tampa Bay.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers fall behind early and lose in Washington

With the teams playing four-on-four in the second, the Oilers’ Ryan Strome wristed a shot just inside the post for his first of the season. Tampa Bay forward Yanni Gourde came back for the Lightning just 47 seconds later, then Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov fired a shot top shelf with 1:01 to go in the frame.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers down Detroit for 5th straight road win

The Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl converted a pass from Rattie for a power play goal 40 seconds into the third. Kucherov added his second of the night on a man advantage with 11:37 to go.

The Oilers (8-6-1) will visit the Florida Panthers on Thursday.