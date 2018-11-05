Edmonton Oilers fall behind early and lose in Washington

The Edmonton Oilers had their five-game road winning streak come to an end with a 4-2 loss Monday night in Washington.

The Capitals’ fourth line scored twice in the first six minutes of the game, getting goals from Jakub Vrana and Devante Smith-Pelly. The Oilers responded on a power play, with Connor McDavid netting his tenth of the season.

T.J. Oshie put the Caps up 3-1 8:11 into the second. Leon Draisaitl scored on a deflection for his eighth of the season less than three minutes later, but the Caps restored their two-goal lead when Alex Ovechkin ripped home a power play goal. It was Ovechkin’s 234th career power play goal, tying Marcel Dionne for eighth all-time.

The Oilers outshot the Capitals 11-2 in the third but couldn’t muster a goal.

After the game, Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said he felt his team’s early play cost them.

“I think we gave it away in the first 10 minutes,” he said.

“When you chase the game against a real good team, the Stanley Cup champs, you’re probably going to lose more often than not, and the first two goals set us back.”

Pheonix Copley made 31 saves for the win. Cam Talbot stopped 19 pucks for the Oilers.

Talbot said it doesn’t take much for the Capitals to take advantage.

“They don’t need a lot of chances or a lot of shots, but when they get them, they have some good shooters on the team that can put them in,” he said after the game.

“I thought we did a pretty good job for the most part, but they were able to capitalize.”

The Oilers will visit Tampa Bay on Tuesday.