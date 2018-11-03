Edmonton Oilers down Detroit for 5th straight road win

Kyle Brodziak scored twice as the Edmonton Oilers won their fifth straight road game, knocking off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 Saturday night.

Drake Caggiula opened the scoring only 12 seconds into the game when he fired a centring pass from Connor McDavid over the shoulder of Jonathan Bernier. Jacob de la Rose tied it late in the frame when he snuck a shot under the arm of Mikko Koskinen.

McDavid set up Alex Chiasson for a one-timer 1:15 into the second period with a delayed penalty coming to the Wings. Less than three minutes later, Martin Frk had a point-blank chance, but Koskinen moved across to make a brilliant glove save. Brodziak sniped his first goal as an Oiler since March 27, 2009, to make it 3-1. The Wings got it back off a funny bounce in the last minute of the second. The puck bounced off the back boards, hit Koskinen’s skate, and went it. Danny DeKeyser got credit.

Brodziak added another one 8:57 into the third. With Bernier on the bench for a sixth attacker, Tyler Bertuzzi batted a puck out of the air and past Koskinen to pull Detroit within one with 1:26 left, but they didn’t threaten after that.

Koskinen made 23 saves to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Oilers, 8-4-1, will visit Washington on Monday.