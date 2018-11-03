Alex Chiasson
November 3, 2018 10:08 pm

Edmonton Oilers down Detroit for 5th straight road win

By Radio Host  630CHED

Edmonton Oilers left wing Drake Caggiula (91) is congratulated, after his goal, by teammates defenseman Oscar Klefbom (77), center Connor McDavid (97) and center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
Kyle Brodziak scored twice as the Edmonton Oilers won their fifth straight road game, knocking off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 Saturday night.

Drake Caggiula opened the scoring only 12 seconds into the game when he fired a centring pass from Connor McDavid over the shoulder of Jonathan Bernier. Jacob de la Rose tied it late in the frame when he snuck a shot under the arm of Mikko Koskinen.

Story continues below

McDavid set up Alex Chiasson for a one-timer 1:15 into the second period with a delayed penalty coming to the Wings. Less than three minutes later, Martin Frk had a point-blank chance, but Koskinen moved across to make a brilliant glove save. Brodziak sniped his first goal as an Oiler since March 27, 2009, to make it 3-1. The Wings got it back off a funny bounce in the last minute of the second. The puck bounced off the back boards, hit Koskinen’s skate, and went it. Danny DeKeyser got credit.

Brodziak added another one 8:57 into the third. With Bernier on the bench for a sixth attacker, Tyler Bertuzzi batted a puck out of the air and past Koskinen to pull Detroit within one with 1:26 left, but they didn’t threaten after that.

Koskinen made 23 saves to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Oilers, 8-4-1, will visit Washington on Monday.

