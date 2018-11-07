Rick Zamperin: No winners in the latest mess involving the Ottawa Senators

As if we thought things couldn’t get any worse for the Ottawa Senators.

I’m sure you’ve heard the story by now about a handful of Sens players that were caught on video in an Uber criticizing their team’s performance and joking about one of their assistant coaches.

Those players, including Matt Duchene and Thomas Chabot have since apologized.

READ MORE: Ottawa Senators players apologize for video that showed them trash-talking their team

But the damage is done, the relationship between the players and assistant Martin Raymond will never be the same.

Ottawa’s Mark Stone says it’s an internal matter that had already been addressed before the video went viral, and will only make the team stronger going forward.

READ MORE: ‘This is a hiccup’: Senators players say team’s relationship with coaches strong after viral video

The Senators have been dogged by bad news and bizarre stories over the last year or so.

The team traded captain Erik Karlsson after an alleged cyberbullying incident involving former teammate Mike Hoffman’s fiancee, Eugene Melnyk has threatened to move the team, and former assistant general manager Randy Lee is dealing with sexual misconduct allegations.

READ MORE: Secretly recorded Uber video of Ottawa Senators raises privacy concerns, experts say

There are no winners here. The players look bad. The Uber driver looks bad. The team looks bad.

Players speaking their minds away from the rink isn’t new and probably will never change.

But going forward, this incident will force all players to be extra careful of their surroundings before they give their two cents.