Ottawa Senators players apologize for video that showed them trash-talking their team

UPDATE: 9:10 p.m. — Members of the Ottawa Senators have apologized for their remarks in a video that showed them trash-talking an assistant coach and other aspects of the team.

Statement from the Ottawa Senators – Ottawa Senators Coaches and Players United pic.twitter.com/bI8A3mpLdq — Sens communications (@Media_Sens) November 6, 2018

Several Ottawa Senators players were caught on tape joking and trash-talking their team’s defence in a video posted online, adding another scandal to an organization that’s been riddled with them lately.

A video on the Ottawa Citizen’s YouTube page shows Senators players talking about their ineffective penalty kill and mocking one of their coaches in what appears to be a recording from a camera mounted on the dash of an Uber driver’s van or SUV.

There are seven players in the vehicle, including Matt Duchene, Chris Wideman, Chris Tierney and Thomas Chabot.

The Uber driver is heard asking what team the players play for near the beginning of the video and Wideman, seated in the passenger seat, replies: “Ottawa. If you can tell we’re really pleased with our ….” A player seated in the middle row of the vehicle finishes his sentence: “with our PK.”

The players go on to mock assistant coach Martin Raymond, who handles the team’s penalty-killing unit, in the five-minute clip that appears to have been recorded in the Phoenix area.

“Marty Raymond, the only coach in NHL history to have the worst power play and the worst PK within a calendar year,” Duchene says.

Duchene later adds that he “(hasn’t) paid attention in three weeks” in Raymond’s meetings.

“Here’s the other thing, too. We don’t change anything ever. So why do we even have a meeting?” he says.

The Senators are currently 29th in the league in penalty killing at 68.8 per cent.

The team did not immediately respond to The Canadian Press’s request for comment on Monday night.

An Ottawa Citizen story Monday said the video was posted elsewhere online over the weekend and has since been deleted. It’s not clear who posted the original video.

Uber Canada’s General Manager Rob Khazzam said on his verified Twitter account on Monday night that “a video released by the media today of several Uber passengers being filmed without their consent while having a private discussion … is a clear violation of our terms of service”

“Filming or recording passengers without their consent is totally unacceptable and if reported/detected we will investigate,” he added.

A video was released by the media today of several Uber passengers being filmed without their consent while having a private discussion during a trip in Phoenix. This is a clear violation of our terms of service and we worked vigorously to investigate this issue. (1/2) — Rob Khazzam (@rkhazzam) November 6, 2018

Negative headlines dogged the Senators last season, including a threat by owner Eugene Melnyk to move the team if ticket sales didn’t improve.

And in May, the wife of former captain Erik Karlsson filed an order of protection against Mike Hoffman’s fiancee, claiming she had posted over 1,000 “negative and derogatory” comments about her on social media.

Both Karlsson and Hoffman were traded in the off-season.