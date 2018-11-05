Gourde caps comeback with overtime goal as Lightning edge Senators 4-3

Yanni Gourde scored in overtime for the Tampa Bay Lightning as they pulled out a 4-3 comeback victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Bobby Ryan, Maxime Lajoie and Cody Ceci scored for the Senators (5-6-2), who were coming off an embarrassing 9-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon.

Craig Anderson bounced back to make 41 saves after giving up three goals on ten shots and getting pulled against Buffalo.

Cedric Paquette, Mathieu Joseph and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning (10-3-1), while Louis Domingue stopped 22 shots for the victory.

Ottawa led 2-1 going into the third, but Tampa tied the game at 3:04 in the period as Joseph scored his first career goal. Anthony Cirelli spotted Joseph and he made no mistake, beating Anderson far side.

Anderson kept the Senators in the game as the Lightning outshot Ottawa 10-1 through the first 10 minutes of the final frame.