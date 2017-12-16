Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk says low attendance could force him to move team

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk says he could be forced to move the team to another city if attendance numbers don’t pick up.

Speaking after the Senators Alumni Classic at the Canada 150 rink on Parliament Hill on Friday night, and on the eve of Saturday’s NHL 100 Classic between the Sens and the Montreal Canadiens, Melnyk said he has no intention of selling the franchise.

But he didn’t rule out moving it.

“If we start not seeing crowds showing up, well yes, but for now, we’re on the cusp of doing okay,” Melnyk said.

Although the Sens enjoyed a successful 2016-17 season, pushing eventual champions Pittsburgh Penguins to Game 7 in the Eastern Conference finals, their playoff run was blighted by low attendances at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The arena averaged 16,744 fans per game, a figure bettered by 20 NHL teams, according to ESPN.

This season, the Sens are averaging 15,281. That’s the lowest among Canadian teams — 40 less than the Winnipeg Jets — and 25th league-wide.

Nevertheless, Sens fans were left unimpressed by the timing of Melnyk’s comments, seeing as how they came with Ottawa preparing to host its first ever outdoor game in the form of the NHL 100 Classic.

“It’s not bright, not good PR, but we just have to keep doing what we do as fans and try to support the team,” one fan told Global National correspondent Mike Drolet.

“I think [Melnyk] is in a little bit of hot water with the fans right now,” said another.

Several Sens fans took to social media to vent their frustrations, with many using the hashtag #MelnykOut.

The City of Ottawa, my hometown, deserve a much better owner of the local hockey team than Eugene Melnyk. Seriously, the day before the NHL100 classic, he decides to go off on the fans for lack of support. Awful. #OttawaSenators #nhl #HNIC — Rolf G (@rolfg2) December 16, 2017

The Sens could be parading the Stanley Cup around the ice and Eugene Melnyk would find a way to get to a microphone and ruin the moment. — Bonk's Mullet (@BonksMullet) December 16, 2017

I have been a @Senators fan since watching their first game against the @CanadiensMTL when they won 6-5. This crap with Melnyk though proves maybe it’s time for #MelnykOUT before we lose some cornerstones of the future on ice. Move on Eugene we’ll wait… — Terry Massey ©®™ (@TerryMassey) December 16, 2017

I'm also not watching the game today; I've watched almost every game this season (even through the slump). Melnyk ruined an event that was to be something special, with international attention on the Sens. But instead used his platform to embarrass us as an org.#MelnykOut https://t.co/3r9faVbESf — Aar🤯n (@aaront) December 16, 2017

Eugene Melnyk just walked by me. You bet I let him have it. #MelnykOut — Theo Quatty (@TheoQuat9) December 16, 2017

I haven't been very impressed with Melnyk for many years. #MelnykOut needs to happen or they will be covering a lot more than 1500 seats next year. #Sens — Thomas Guy (@thomaskguy) December 17, 2017

The Sens were leading the Habs 1-0 with six minutes remaining in the 3rd period of the NHL 100 Classic.

The game commemorates the centennial of the NHL’s first two regular season games, played Dec. 16, 1917. One of those games was between the Canadiens and the original Ottawa Senators, while the other featured the Montreal Wanderers hosting the Toronto Arenas.

— With files from Global National correspondent Mike Drolet.

