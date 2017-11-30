Ottawa Senators to host outdoor alumni hockey game on Canada 150 rink

The Canada 150 rink on Parliament Hill will see some hockey – as the NHL will be celebrating part of its 100 years of hockey in Ottawa.

The Ottawa Senators are hosting a full week of events, which includes an outdoor alumni game on Fri., Dec. 15 – and attendance will be free.

The rink, which has seen some backlash for not allowing hockey sticks on the ice during public skates, will be open from Dec. 7 until the end of February.

The rules for public skating were initially very strict, though some rules – like an initial ban on cellphones – have been lifted. Hockey sticks and pucks are still prohibited.

The NHL will also bring the Centennial Fan arena, which it calls “a touring tribute to a century of hockey thrills,” on Dec. 14-15.

Everyone is Ottawa is also invited to an outdoor viewing party for the NHL 1000 Classic on Saturday Dec. 16.

There will be many other hockey games on the hill too, including the Soldier On Hockey Game for Canadian veterans, sledge hockey demonstrations and hockey clinics for children.

The rink is expected to cost taxpayers $5.6 million dollars.

