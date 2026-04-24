Quickley out for rest of Raptors series with Cavs

TORONTO – Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley is out for the remainder of the team’s first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The team said Friday that Quickley reinjured his right hamstring during rehab.
Quickley, who averaged 16.4 points and 5.9 assists in 70 starts this season, has missed three straight games, including Toronto’s 126-104 Game 3 win.
Cleveland holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Second-year guard Ja’Kobe Walter started in Quickley’s place for Game 3. Jamal Shead had been in the lineup for the first two games of the series.
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Game 4 is set for Sunday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena, with Game 5 scheduled for Wednesday in Cleveland.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2026.
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