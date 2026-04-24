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Sports

Quickley out for rest of Raptors series with Cavs

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2026 5:05 pm
1 min read
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TORONTO – Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley is out for the remainder of the team’s first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The team said Friday that Quickley reinjured his right hamstring during rehab.

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Quickley, who averaged 16.4 points and 5.9 assists in 70 starts this season, has missed three straight games, including Toronto’s 126-104 Game 3 win.

Cleveland holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

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Second-year guard Ja’Kobe Walter started in Quickley’s place for Game 3. Jamal Shead had been in the lineup for the first two games of the series.

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Game 4 is set for Sunday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena, with Game 5 scheduled for Wednesday in Cleveland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2026.

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