McDavid, Draisaitl sit out skate ahead of Game 4

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ANAHEIM – Oilers captain Connor McDavid and top forward Leon Draisaitl didn’t skate in Edmonton’s practice ahead of Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Ducks lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 following a 7-4 victory in Game 3.

McDavid scored his first goal and also had an assist for his first multi-point game of the playoffs. He rolled his ankle in the second period of Game 2, but finished the game.

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Draisaitl missed the last 14 games of the regular season with a knee injury. He leads the Oilers in playoff points with a goal and five assists.

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Forward Jason Dickinson skated after sitting out the second and third games of the series with a lower-body injury. He scored two goals in Game 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2026.