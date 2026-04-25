Dach, linemates shine after fielding criticism

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MONTREAL – What a difference 72 hours made for Kirby Dach.

On Tuesday, the Montreal Canadiens forward drew the ire of fans after an ill-timed icing and a defensive lapse in overtime led to J.J. Moser’s game-winning goal, sealing a 3—2 Game 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the teams’ first-round playoff series.

By Friday night, however, in front of a roaring Bell Centre crowd, Dach flipped the script, turning frustration into redemption with a goal and an assist in the Canadiens’ 3-2 overtime win in Game 3 that gave Montreal a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup.

“I think you take that night (Tuesday) and you kind of sit on it, dwell on it and understand what you could have done better,” said Dach. “Come Wednesday morning, you’ve got to be able to move on and get ready for tonight’s game.

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“That’s kind of where my mindset was. As a competitor, you want to be able to bounce back and put your best foot forward.”

The vitriol spewed online toward Dach following Game 2’s loss forced the centreman to delete his Instagram account.

Many Canadiens fans also took to social media and local sports talk radio phone lines, calling for head coach Martin St. Louis to scratch the forward in favour of either Joe Veleno or veteran Brendan Gallagher, who have each yet to enter the lineup these playoffs.

St. Louis, though, wasn’t having any of it.

“I’m not going to give up on a player unless he gives up on himself,” said St. Louis. “Kirby Dach is a really good hockey player. Like any good player, they make mistakes sometimes at key moments. It happens to everyone. It happens to a lot of good players. For sure, he was upset but that’s not a reason to give up on a player.”

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Dach was grateful for the support from his coach throughout the trials and tribulations of the past few days.

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“I think Marty is a phenomenal coach and a great person,” said Dach. “He’s able to kind of level with you on a personal level. He kind of understands maybe what you as a player are kind of going through.

“I think he’s also able to find ways to get the best out of each and every one of us in individual ways, but also as a team collectively. I’m thankful to have Marty as a coach.”

Dach was also equally grateful for the encouragement he received from teammates.

“We have such a great group of guys here,” said Dach. “Everybody was lifting me up and helping me out, from the training staff to the coaches. It wasn’t just myself kind of digging myself out of that hole. I had a lot of support.”

Canadiens fans in attendance on Friday were quick to shower the 25-year-old with love from the get-go. Dach was given a hearty ovation when shown on the scoreboard during warm-ups, with fans chanting “Kir-by, Kir-by” both before puck drop and throughout the game.

“I didn’t really expect it, so it was nice,” said Dach. “The fans have been unbelievable for us all year. For me, they’ve stuck by my side through a lot. It definitely meant a lot.”

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“It was great to see the fans really supporting him tonight,” added Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. “They got some Kirby chants going in warm-ups which definitely would make him feel good going into the game.

“I thought it was his best game of the whole season. It’s fun to watch him when he’s going.”

Those chants only increased following Dach’s assist on linemate Alexandre Texier’s game-opening goal early in the first period.

The applause reached a crescendo following confirmation of Dach’s second-period tally, a shot from inside the faceoff circle that bounced off Lightning defenceman Ryan McDonagh and past goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy that tied the game at 2-2.

The newly-formed line of Dach, Texier and Zachary Bolduc, playing together for the first time all season, were on the ice for all three Canadiens goals, including Lane Hutson’s overtime winner 2:09 into the extra session. The trio finished the game with a combined six points and six of Montreal’s 29 shots on goal on the night.

“On paper, I looked at it and thought that could be a really good line, just with their style of play,” said St. Louis. “They all can be physical on pucks in the offensive zone. They did that tonight.”

It has been a trying season for the oft-injured Dach, having scored just eight goals and 15 points across 37 games during the regular season. His offensive output Friday marked Dach’s first goal and first point at the Bell Centre since Feb. 28. It was also the forward’s first multi-point outing since Jan. 29.

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“I’ve been through a lot on the injury front,” said Dach. “I’ve gone through the ups and downs of it and the learning lessons of what it takes and maybe what works and what doesn’t work. I’ve kind of found a recipe to be able to stay in game shape and sharp in the mind mentally and physically be ready to go when it’s time to go.”

UP NEXT

Game 4 in the series is Sunday in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2026.