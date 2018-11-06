Missing senior last seen in RM of Westlake-Gladstone
Manitoba First Nations Police Service is looking for the public’s help in finding an 83-year-old man who was last seen Monday afternoon.
Lawrence Desmarais was last seen dropping his son off at Hollywood Beach in the RM of Westlake-Gladstone, east of Neepawa, at 1 p.m. Monday.
Police say he drove away in a red 2004 Ford Ranger and hasn’t been seen since.
Desmarais is described as 5’10”, 150 lbs, with a slender build and short grey hair.
He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, black pants, a tan vest and a cowboy hat.
Police are concerned about his well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sandy Bay detachment of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service at 204-843-7700.
