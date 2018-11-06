Missing senior last seen in RM of Westlake-Gladstone

Manitoba First Nations Police Service is looking for the public’s help in finding an 83-year-old man who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Lawrence Desmarais was last seen dropping his son off at Hollywood Beach in the RM of Westlake-Gladstone, east of Neepawa, at 1 p.m. Monday.

Police say he drove away in a red 2004 Ford Ranger and hasn’t been seen since.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police locate missing 86-year-old woman

Desmarais is described as 5’10”, 150 lbs, with a slender build and short grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, black pants, a tan vest and a cowboy hat.

Police are concerned about his well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sandy Bay detachment of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service at 204-843-7700.

WATCH: Manitoba family hosts fundraiser to continue searching for missing woman