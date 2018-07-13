Winnipeg police search for missing 86-year-old woman
Winnipeg police say they are looking for a senior last seen downtown.
Police are searching for Mary Batt, 86. They said she was last seen Thursday evening.
She’s described as five feet two inches tall, with an average build and long, straight white hair. She was wearing a multi-coloured sweater, black pants and white shoes. She uses a walker.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
