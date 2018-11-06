Guelph man facing 33 charges after report of break-in, police pursuit

Guelph police say a 28-year-old man already wanted on 27 charges is now facing another six after being taken into custody on Monday night.

Just after 9:10 p.m., police were called to a possible break-in at a business on Dawson Road and spotted a suspect.

Officers tried to speak with the man but he took off running, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The suspect was then taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

A warrant had already been issued for the man for various probation breaches and several assault-related charges.

Police said following Monday’s arrest, the man is now facing 33 charges.

He was scheduled to make an appearance in bail court on Tuesday.