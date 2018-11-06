Crime
November 6, 2018 10:31 am

Guelph man facing 33 charges after report of break-in, police pursuit

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police say a 28-year-old man is now facing 33 charges.

Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press
A A

Guelph police say a 28-year-old man already wanted on 27 charges is now facing another six after being taken into custody on Monday night.

Just after 9:10 p.m., police were called to a possible break-in at a business on Dawson Road and spotted a suspect.

READ MORE: Truck reported stolen in Manitoba found in Guelph, Ont.

Officers tried to speak with the man but he took off running, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The suspect was then taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

A warrant had already been issued for the man for various probation breaches and several assault-related charges.

READ MORE: Speedy scooter sighting leads Waterloo police to Fentanyl bust

Police said following Monday’s arrest, the man is now facing 33 charges.

He was scheduled to make an appearance in bail court on Tuesday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph 33 charges
Guelph crime
Guelph man 33 charges
Guelph Police
guelph police warrant
guelph warrant

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News