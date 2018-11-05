Truck reported stolen in Manitoba found in Guelph, Ont.

Guelph police say officers have found a truck that had been reported stolen in Manitoba after a gas-and-dash in the city’s west end early Saturday morning.

Soon after being called to the gas station on Imperial Road at around 12:20 a.m., officers were able to track down the pickup in the area of Woodlawn and Edinburgh roads, but the driver fled.

READ MORE: Sentence upheld for Calgary man convicted in fatal gas and dash

The vehicle was later found unoccupied in the area of Burns Drive and police said they also found break-in tools.

The truck was reported stolen by Manitoba RCMP on Oct. 29, according to Guelph police.

Police said a suspect was later found hidden in the trunk of a car on Saturday morning during a traffic stop.

A 29-year-old man from Guelph was charged with possession of stolen property, theft, and breaching his probation.

READ MORE: Pair accused of gas and dash in stolen truck arrested in Saskatoon

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old Guelph woman, was charged with resisting arrested after police said she kicked at officers as they tried to take her into custody.

BELOW: Alberta introduces gas-and-dash legislation to protect convenience store workers