November 5, 2018 11:00 am
Updated: November 5, 2018 11:03 am

Truck reported stolen in Manitoba found in Guelph, Ont.

Guelph police say a stolen truck from Manitoba was involved in a gas-and-dash on Saturday morning.

Guelph police say officers have found a truck that had been reported stolen in Manitoba after a gas-and-dash in the city’s west end early Saturday morning.

Soon after being called to the gas station on Imperial Road at around 12:20 a.m., officers were able to track down the pickup in the area of Woodlawn and Edinburgh roads, but the driver fled.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied in the area of Burns Drive and police said they also found break-in tools.

The truck was reported stolen by Manitoba RCMP on Oct. 29, according to Guelph police.

Police said a suspect was later found hidden in the trunk of a car on Saturday morning during a traffic stop.

A 29-year-old man from Guelph was charged with possession of stolen property, theft, and breaching his probation.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old Guelph woman, was charged with resisting arrested after police said she kicked at officers as they tried to take her into custody.

