More than 40,000 New Brunswick Power customers in the dark 24 hours after storm

NB Power says more than 40,000 of its customers remain without power as of 1 p.m., on Monday — more than 24 hours after the province bore the brunt of the storm on Saturday and into Sunday.

Winds that clocked in at more than 100 km/h struck New Brunswick, downing power lines and leaving more than 94,000 customers in the dark over the weekend.

Outages are mainly the result of trees hitting with power lines, although NB Power has heard additional reports of broken cross arms, poles and downed power lines.

NB Power said on Sunday that restoration efforts could last more than 24 hours, with the possibility that some areas could be without power for 72 hours.

As of Monday at 1 p.m., their outage map indicated that a little more than 40,000 people remain in the dark.

The Anglophone West, Anglophone East and Anglophone North School Districts announced a number of school closures on Monday as a result of the continued outages.

The province’s power utility says all of its available resources — approximately 200 crews — have been mobilized and continue to work on assessing damages and carrying out repairs as “quickly and safely as possible.”

“We understand this is a difficult time for customers and encourage them to make appropriate plans to keep their families safe,” said NB Power in a release on Monday afternoon.

The New Brunswick government said on Sunday that municipalities have opened up warming and charging stations, including:

Upper Nashwaak Lions Club, 1284 Route 107, Stanley

Nashwaak Villa, 67 Lime Kiln Rd., Stanley

Upper Kingsclear Fire Department, 22 Mazerolle Settlement Rd., Upper Kingsclear

Estey’s Bridge Community Centre, 1388 Route 620 Highway, Fredericton

Civic Centre, 44 Salmon Blvd., Campbellton

Upper Miramichi Fire Department, 6327 Route 8, Boiestown

Upper Miramichi Lions Club, 6438 Route 8, Boiestown

Willie O’Ree Place, Mabie Lane, Fredericton (charging station only)

Grant Harvey Centre, 600 Knowledge Park Dr., Fredericton (charging station only)

Due to power outages, warming & charging centres are open today at Willie O’Ree Place, Grant-Harvey Centre & Salvation Army Church (531 St. Mary’s St). Open until 12 midnight. Shower facilities available at Willie O’Ree & Grant-Harvey. Be safe using generators. — City of Fredericton (@CityFredGov) November 5, 2018

Nova Scotia was hit with similar strength gusts overnight Saturday and into Sunday along the Fundy coast and over northern sections of Cape Breton.

Nova Scotia Power reported that by Monday morning there were a few thousand customers still awaiting reconnection after power outages.

All of Prince Edward Island was under a wind warning Saturday and Sunday mornings but most outages were restored by early Monday.

— With files from the Canadian Press