November 4, 2018 8:48 am
Updated: November 4, 2018 8:53 am

115,000 without power in Maritimes as winds and rain lash region

By Staff The Canadian Press

Wind and rain warnings are in effect for much of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, with the wicked weather expect to persist into Sunday. Alexa MacLean has the details.

Tens of thousand of people across the Maritimes are without power this morning after the region was lashed by strong winds and heavy rain.

New Brunswick has been the hardest hit, with NB Power reporting more than 94,000 customers in the dark after 100 km/h winds swept across the province Saturday and into today.

Wind warnings had been posted Saturday and Environment Canada said parts of the province could also expect 15 millimetres of rain.

Nova Scotia, where wind and rain warnings were also posted, was hit with similar strength gusts overnight and into this morning along the Fundy coast and over northern sections of Cape Breton.

Nova Scotia Power reported this morning that more than 18,000 of its customers were waiting to be reconnected.

All of Prince Edward Island was under a wind warning Saturday and by this morning more than 3,000 Maritime Electric customers were without power.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

