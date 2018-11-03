Wind, rainfall warnings in effect for much of the Maritimes: Environment Canada

Several wind and rainfall warnings have been issued in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick for Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued warnings for all of southwestern Nova Scotia, as well as for many coastline communities throughout the province.

All of New Brunswick, aside from northwestern areas, are under a rainfall or wind warning — or both.

Special weather statements have been issued across both provinces.

The Halifax Regional Municipality is expected to receive between 15 to 40 millimetres of rain, with wind gusts reaching as high as 70 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

Wind gusts are expected to reach as high as 100 km/h in Annapolis, Colchester, Cumberland, Hants, Inverness, Kings, Shelburne and Yarmouth counties.

Sackville river water levels are moving quickly and very high. Environment Canada is warning of flash floods and water pooling on roads. pic.twitter.com/W0dzgSOsPk — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) November 3, 2018

Cape Breton counties should expect the most in terms of rainfall, with as much 80 millimetres coming to Inverness and Victoria counties.

The majority of Nova Scotia counties should expect up to 40 millimetres of rain, according to Environment Canada.

Power outages were reported in some Nova Scotia communities Saturday morning. An outage in the Hubley/Upper Tantallon area of the HRM left nearly 1,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in the dark. Power was restored shortly before noon.

Looks like the issue in Hubley/Lewis Lake/Upper Tantallon has been resolved. Over 1,300 @nspowerinc customers still in the dark in the #Digby area, though. @globalhalifax #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/wulaIomaV9 — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) November 3, 2018

Over 1,300 Nova Scotia Power customers in communities west of Digby went off the grid around 10:45 a.m. The cause of the outage is under investigation, and Nova Scotia Power expect it to be resolved by 1:15 p.m.

In New Brunswick, wind gusts are expected to reach 100 km/h in Moncton, Saint John, Grand Manan, Grand Falls and Campbellton counties, with as much as 60 millimetres of rain expected to hit some areas.

There are currently no reported outages in #NewBrunswick, but that's expected to change. Wind and rain warnings have been issued for much of the province Saturday. @NBEMO_OMUNB is warning motorists that the weather will bring hazardous driving conditions. @Global_NB #NB pic.twitter.com/D5q3Bn8oG8 — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) November 3, 2018

There were only a few reported outages in New Brunswick Saturday morning. Just over 100 NB Power customers were affected by outages in Lakeville Corner, Randall Corner and Maquapit Lake areas, near Fredericton.

New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization [EMO] says the significant rainfall is expected to create hazardous driving conditions, and is asking motorists to be on the lookout for washed out road shoulders and culverts.

