Maritimes to be soaked with rain heading into the weekend: Environment Canada

The Maritimes is set to be hit by heavy rain on Friday with the wet weather continuing into the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, P.E.I and the southern half of New Brunswick, warning that systems could bring an excess of 50 millimetres of rain to the region.

There is a possibility total rainfall could reach 80 millimetres or more.

The warning was issued as two weather systems are set to hit the region one after another on Friday and then on Saturday.

There is the potential for very strong westerly winds on Sunday, especially for northern Nova Scotia including Cape Breton.