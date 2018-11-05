Lifestyle
November 5, 2018 5:02 pm

Adopt A Pal: Puppies looking to cuddle as temperatures drop

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Spirit of Hope rescue is looking for more foster parents in order to help more dogs around the province.

A A

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Spirit of Hope Rescue dropped by with a big crew of puppies looking to warm people up with cuddles as snow makes its into Manitoba.

Amber is three months old. She is a pretty energetic dog that loves to cuddle. She is learning commands and knows how to sit really well.

Amber is looking for her forever home.

Adriana Zhang / Global News

Amy is nine weeks old and loves to spend her time cuddling. You can also look forward enjoying some playtime with her as well.

Amy is looking for her new family and is appeared on Adopt A Pal in hopes of getting spotted

Adriana Zhang / Global News

Ty likes to play around, but is also willing and ready for a relaxing cuddle session in his forever home.

Ty from Spirit of Hope is looking for his forever home.

Adriana Zhang / Global News

READ MORE: Adopt A Pal: Meet a pooch that likes to smooch and a chill chihuahua

Scott is also looking for someone to cuddle with on a permanent basis. Scott also likes to enjoy some time running around and burning some energy off.

Scott is looking for a new cuddle buddy.

Adriana Zhang / Global News

Zach enjoys hanging out with his siblings, Finn and Mist. At nine weeks old, Zach loves his playtime and to cuddle up when it’s time to settle down.

Zach is looking his new home and got some attention by appearing on Global News Morning.

Adriana Zhang / Global News

Finn enjoys her sibling time, especially when they get to play outside. After that is all said and done, Finn likes to come inside and snuggle with her family.

Finn is ready to find the forever home to play and cuddle in.

Adriana Zhang / Global News

Mist loves to hang with her siblings and enjoys the outdoors. When it’s time to come inside, Mist loves to cuddle and wait for the next chance to head outdoors.

Mist is looking for her forever home.

Adriana Zhang / Global News

Dayna is eight months old.  She is learning a lot of communication skills at the moment and picking up on them well. She loves to to play with her current siblings at her foster home, a dog and cat. Dayna would do great with an active person or family.

Dayna is looking for her new family.

Adriana Zhang / Global News

As the temperature continues to dip in Manitoba, Spirit of Hope is putting the call out for more foster parents. Foster parents help free up space at the shelter to ensure as many dogs as possible are being looked after and not battling the cooler temperatures.

You can visit their website for more information on becoming a foster or adopting a new cuddle buddy.

WATCH: Spirit of Hope Rescue drops by Global News Morning. 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Adopt A Pal
Animal Adoption
Animal Foster Parents
Animal Rescue
Dog
Foster Parents
K9 Rescue
Manitoba Rescue
Puppies
Puppy

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News