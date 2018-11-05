Adopt A Pal: Puppies looking to cuddle as temperatures drop

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Spirit of Hope Rescue dropped by with a big crew of puppies looking to warm people up with cuddles as snow makes its into Manitoba.

Amber is three months old. She is a pretty energetic dog that loves to cuddle. She is learning commands and knows how to sit really well.

Amy is nine weeks old and loves to spend her time cuddling. You can also look forward enjoying some playtime with her as well.

Ty likes to play around, but is also willing and ready for a relaxing cuddle session in his forever home.

Scott is also looking for someone to cuddle with on a permanent basis. Scott also likes to enjoy some time running around and burning some energy off.

Zach enjoys hanging out with his siblings, Finn and Mist. At nine weeks old, Zach loves his playtime and to cuddle up when it’s time to settle down.

Finn enjoys her sibling time, especially when they get to play outside. After that is all said and done, Finn likes to come inside and snuggle with her family.

Mist loves to hang with her siblings and enjoys the outdoors. When it’s time to come inside, Mist loves to cuddle and wait for the next chance to head outdoors.

Dayna is eight months old. She is learning a lot of communication skills at the moment and picking up on them well. She loves to to play with her current siblings at her foster home, a dog and cat. Dayna would do great with an active person or family.

As the temperature continues to dip in Manitoba, Spirit of Hope is putting the call out for more foster parents. Foster parents help free up space at the shelter to ensure as many dogs as possible are being looked after and not battling the cooler temperatures.

You can visit their website for more information on becoming a foster or adopting a new cuddle buddy.

WATCH: Spirit of Hope Rescue drops by Global News Morning.