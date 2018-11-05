Snowfall warning starts the week in Manitoba

Snowfall warnings in west-central Manitoba have been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada early Monday morning.

A low pressure system moving in from Saskatchewan is expected to bring periods of light snow to western areas of the province Monday morning, changing to wet snow during the day. This could bring anywhere from 10 to 20 cm by Tuesday morning, with the heaviest amounts near Dauphin and The Pas.

Snowfall spreads to southeastern Manitoba Monday night, but with lesser amounts by the time this system tapers off Tuesday night.

Snow isn’t expected to melt anytime soon. Behind this system is a cold air mass causing daytime temperatures across Manitoba to fall below 0 C Tuesday.

Gusty winds from the north on Tuesday make subzero single digit temperatures in southern Manitoba feel closer to the minus mid-teens. Wind speeds could reach up to 60 km/h causing reduced visibility thanks to blowing snow.

Colder than normal temperatures stay in Manitoba for the rest of the week. Southern Manitoba expecting daytime temperatures to reach the minus mid to upper single digits, while overnight temperatures could dip to the minus teens.