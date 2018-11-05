Winnipeg police seize weapons, meth in Fort Rouge arrest

Winnipeg police arrested a man armed with a large machete on Saturday night. Police say they also seized hundreds of dollars worth of methamphetamine.

Police say officers were on patrol in the area of Osborne Street and Brandon Avenue as part of a smart policing initiative when they located a man with a warrant out for his arrest just before 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Standoff suspect involved in meth-fueled crime spree, say Winnipeg police

Police arrested the man, and officers seized a large machete, two knives and approximately 3.42 grams of meth — an amount with an estimated street value of $450.

Officers also found wire cutters, bolt cutters and flashlights on the man, according to police.

Nicholas Alfred Wright, 43, was taken into custody and is now facing four charges: possession of a weapon, possession of break-in instruments, possession of methamphetamine and failure to comply with a probation order.

READ MORE: Meth, heroin and cocaine seized after Winnipeg police bust hotel drug operation