Winnipeg police seize weapons, meth in Fort Rouge arrest
Winnipeg police arrested a man armed with a large machete on Saturday night. Police say they also seized hundreds of dollars worth of methamphetamine.
Police say officers were on patrol in the area of Osborne Street and Brandon Avenue as part of a smart policing initiative when they located a man with a warrant out for his arrest just before 11 p.m.
READ MORE: Standoff suspect involved in meth-fueled crime spree, say Winnipeg police
Police arrested the man, and officers seized a large machete, two knives and approximately 3.42 grams of meth — an amount with an estimated street value of $450.
Officers also found wire cutters, bolt cutters and flashlights on the man, according to police.
Nicholas Alfred Wright, 43, was taken into custody and is now facing four charges: possession of a weapon, possession of break-in instruments, possession of methamphetamine and failure to comply with a probation order.
READ MORE: Meth, heroin and cocaine seized after Winnipeg police bust hotel drug operation
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.